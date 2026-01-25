The Buffalo Bills have a head coaching vacancy for the first time in nearly a decade, and Josh Allen has been heavily involved. After reports recently that he will sit in on the interviews, many assume that the new coach will have a connection to Allen. But ESPN's Adam Schefter says that Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski is a candidate because of his connection to a different quarterback.

“Sam Darnold thinks highly of Grant Udinski … and Sam Darnold is close with Josh Allen,” Schefter reported.

Udinski was the assistant offensive coordinator and assistant quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. That is when Darnold led them to 14 wins and a playoff appearance. Udinski parlayed that into a promotion with the Jaguars in 2025, where they won 14 games and made a playoff appearance. Darnold is still going with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game.

Article Continues Below

The Bills have primarily interviewed offensive candidates, including their former offensive coordinators, Joe Brady and Brian Daboll. Davis Webb, who spent time backing up Allen in Buffalo, has also interviewed for the job. Philip Rivers, fresh off an NFL return with the Indianapolis Colts, also interviewed. He and Allen share an agent.

Allen's seal of approval is clearly important to the Bills when hiring their next head coach. Udinski gets it through a fellow member of the 2018 NFL Draft class in Darnold, which may be enough for Allen. After seeing Darnold's growth in Minnesota and Trevor Lawrence's great season, there should be faith in Udinski across the league.

The Bills are just eight days removed from losing to the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round, and their vacancy is just six days old. But already, trends can be found in their interviewing cycle. With the NFL Combine just around the corner, a new coach should be in place soon.