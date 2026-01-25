The Buffalo Bills have turned plenty of heads since being eliminated 33-30 by the Denver Broncos from the NFL Playoffs. First, the club fired Sean McDermott as head coach. Then, team owner Terry Pegula had some choice words about McDermott and wide receiver Keon Coleman. The franchise turned heads a third time when the front office brought quarterback Philip Rivers in for an interview for the head coaching position.

Amidst the chaos, it sounds like the Rivers interview is no gimmick. During a segment on “The Insiders,” Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network sparked rumors after claiming the Bills view the 44-year-old quarterback as a legitimate candidate.

“Philip Rivers interviewed with the Buffalo Bills this week,” said Rapoport. “It is real. It is not a joke. He is a dynamic leader who, yes, I know he's been a head coach of a high school team, but they are also very good. And sit in a room with Philip Rivers, try to tell me that he is not an excellent, excellent leader of men. I would say, if you did that, you would be wrong.”

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay with @TomPelissero and @MikeGarafolo: The latest on the #Browns search, plus the #Packers hired Jonathan Gannon; The #Ravens OC plans; Why Sean McDermott may take a year off and Philip Rivers could replace him in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/QmxUxP35d7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2026

Rivers just came out of retirement to play quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts this season. He started three games for the club, stepping in for Daniel Jones, who suffered a season-ending Achilles tear. Indy went 0-3 in that stretch, while the eight-time Pro Bowler recorded 544 yards and four touchdowns while completing 63.0% of his pass attempts.

The Bills have cast a wide net for their head coaching search. Other names linked to Buffalo include Brian Daboll, Joe Brady, Lou Anarumo, Davis Webb, Anthony Weaver, Grant Udinski, and Anthony Lynn. We should know who the franchise hires in due time.