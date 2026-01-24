The Buffalo Bills' search for a new head coach has entered a high-stakes phase following the sudden withdrawal of Mike McDaniel. Despite a scheduled meeting, reports indicate the former Dolphins head coach pulled out of the process to finalize an agreement with the Los Angeles Chargers.

This reversal has forced the Bills' front office to pivot as they look to replace Sean McDermott after a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Denver Broncos. With McDaniel no longer an option, the team is focusing on a blend of experienced coordinators and unconventional leaders to guide Josh Allen and the rest of the roster into the 2026 season.

On January 24, the Bills officially completed an interview with Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. Weaver brings a wealth of experience, including a previous stint in Buffalo as a defensive line coach in 2013. His recent work on the Baltimore staff from 2021 to 2023 is particularly noteworthy, as those units consistently ranked among the top three in the league for points allowed and sacks.

Weaver also oversaw a defensive group that led the NFL in red zone efficiency, allowing scores on only 47.1 percent of trips. His history as a former NFL defensive end and his success in various assistant roles across the league make him a seasoned candidate who understands the defensive requirements needed to compete at the highest level.

While Weaver represents a traditional choice, the emergence of Philip Rivers has added an unprecedented level of intrigue to the search. Insiders report that Rivers has a legitimate chance at the job following a serious interview with ownership. Although he has only coached at the high school level since retiring, Rivers is regarded as one of the most cerebral quarterbacks in league history.

His strong personal rapport with Josh Allen is considered a significant factor, as the Bills prioritize finding a leader who can galvanize the team. The search remains active as the organization also considers names like Brian Daboll and Joe Brady, ensuring that no stone is left unturned in their pursuit of a championship.