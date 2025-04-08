The Buffalo Bills have been ever so close to the Super Bowl for the last few years. Buffalo has been able to reach the AFC Championship game, but always came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills are looking for a few players in the 2025 NFL Draft who can break that glass ceiling.

The Bills could be looking to find help at cornerback or defensive line, according to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. Cornerback seems to get the edge between those two areas.

“Yeah, I think corner (is the position) that comes to mind first and finding a player that fits into what they want to do defensively,” Yates said in an interview with ABC- 7 TV in Buffalo. “As we know, Sean McDermott is kind of the cornerback whisperer, so it doesn't necessarily need to be in Round 1 where they draft a corner.”

The Bills currently hold the 30th overall pick, in the first round. Buffalo also has two second round picks.

Buffalo finished the 2024 season with a trip to the AFC Championship game. The squad won 13 total games.

Field Yates says the Bills could be looking at several areas for help

Yates said in the interview that the Bills could also look for offense in this draft. The team needs help at wide receiver, to support starting quarterback Josh Allen. Allen had an outstanding 2024 season, where he threw for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns.

The NFL insider still believes the Bills will go for a defensive back somewhere in their early selections.

“It's going to be hard to resist if one of these top corners is available either with their first-round pick or one of those two second-round picks in the back half of the round,” Yates added.

The 2025 NFL Draft begins on April 24. The Bills hold 10 picks currently in the draft, per ABC-7 TV.