Currently, there are multiple head coaching openings still left in the NFL, including the Buffalo Bills, who recently fired head coach Sean McDermott after their playoff loss to the Denver Broncos. On Sunday, the Broncos will be competing in the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots, while the Seattle Seahawks take on the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship.

Assistant coaches and coordinators on teams that go on deep playoff runs are often considered prime candidates to fill head coaching jobs around the NFL in the ensuing offseason, but recently, Josina Anderson reported on why that may not be the case this time around.

“…there is one hot coach in the Conference Championship round tomorrow who a league source says has -at least—been heard contemplating* potentially returning to his team, with some* of the remaining openings viewed as not attractive,” reported Anderson on X, formerly Twitter.

At this point, it's unclear who exactly this coach might be, but it's safe to say that all four teams playing in their conference championship on Sunday have names that might be appealing to other organizations around the NFL.

Anderson also reported on what this development could mean for the Bills in particular.

“Sounds like Buffalo needs to conclude what they want to do faster, and ask —do they prefer tying their head coach decision to the past, or a whole new future?” she wondered.

Overall, in theory, it would seem that the chance to work with a player like Josh Allen in his prime might be too much for a potential coaching candidate to pass up.

However, the current lack of talent around Allen, particularly in the wide receiving core, as well as some signs of organizational instability in Buffalo, may make the job less desirable than initially thought.

In any case, the conference championship round is slated to get underway on Sunday at 3:00 pm ET.