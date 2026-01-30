The Buffalo Bills may have a similar look and game plan to the one they had last year when the 2026 season kicks off. Josh Allen will remain at quarterback — barring a blockbuster trade — but Sean McDermott will no longer be on the sidelines. A change at the head coaching spot usually means a change in philosophy, but that may not be the case with the Bills

Owner Terry Pegula fired McDermott shortly after the Bills lost in the divisional playoff round to the Denver Broncos. The Bills had beaten the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road in the Wild Card round and extended the Broncos to overtime before dropping a 33-30 decision as their season came to a painful end.

The AFC East rival New England Patriots are representing the AFC in the Super Bowl and that makes the loss to the Broncos and the end of the Bills' season that much more painful.

Allen has largely driven the Buffalo offense in recent years, and he says he feels responsible in some ways for the end of McDermott's tenure in Buffalo. That development is weighing heavily on him.

“I'd be lying if I was sitting here saying I didn't have part in it,” Allen said. “If I make one more play in Denver we're probably not having this press conference.”

The Bills have hired offensive coordinator Joe Brady as their new head coach. He called the plays last year, so a dramatic change is not expected for the 2026 season.

However, the Bills need to bring in some new receiving talent, because the team was lacking in that area last season. Khalil Shakir led the Bills with 72 receptions for 719 yards and 4 TDs. That's a decent total, but the Bills are looking for more from their No. 1 receiver.