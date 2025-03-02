The Carolina Panthers are preparing to make a huge splash on the defensive side of the football this offseason. One name that keeps popping up in conversations has been Philadelphia Eagles' defensive tackle Milton Williams, a key run stopper and pass rusher who is coming off a memorable Super Bowl performance.

The Panthers hold $29.9 million in cap space, and are expected to be heavily active in pursuing defensive talent in the NFL Draft and free agency, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

“Expect the Panthers to be seeking big-name players in free agency. I think Carolina could be in on the top safeties — Jevon Holland, Camryn Bynum, etc. — and might be one of the teams willing to spend big to lure defensive tackle Milton Williams away from the Super Bowl champion Eagles. The Panthers will also look to add edge rush help, with Chase Young being one of the intriguing options there.”

Williams is seeking a big payday this offseason. The Eagles, who now have their sights set on potentially acquiring Myles Garrett in a trade, may not be willing to grant the former third-round pick what he wants. The Panthers are a great situation for Williams as they continue to build.

Panthers eyeing additional defensive stars in free agency

Head coach Dave Canales' efforts to add more to his defensive cavalry, won't stop on the frontlines. The Panthers need secondary help, as well. Their timing couldn't be better than this offseason, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“I'm hearing the same sort of stuff on the Panthers, and they also want to complete an extension with star corner Jaycee Horn sooner rather than later. That market is due for an explosion, with looming deals for Derek Stingley Jr. and Sauce Gardner. So the Panthers are working to get ahead of that.”

It should be a busy offseason for Panthers general manager Dan Morgan, and it'll be interesting to see how the organization shifts its focus to defense after prioritizing the offense in 2024.