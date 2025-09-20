Another year, another bad start for the Carolina Panthers. After such a strong finish to the 2024 season, expectations were a bit higher for the Panthers this season. Unfortunately, they have started the 2025 season 0-2 again, including a 26-10 trashing against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1.

There are a few clear areas where the Panthers have struggled this season. However, one player in particular has been the target of attention over the course of the two weeks: Xavier Legette. With Tetairoa McMillan having an awesome start to his career, Legette's struggles have been highlighted more. Despite his struggles, head coach Dave Canales still believes in the sophomore wide receiver.

“This is a guy I truly believe in because of the way he's wired, the way he works at it, the way he continues to train,” Canales said, per . “It's a matter of finding opportunities.”

Legette's struggles this season are truly out of the ordinary. There are some fascinating (or troubling, if you're a Panthers fan) facts about Legette: he's got the fewest receptions out of all wide receivers, with just four. Legette has a catch rate of 26.7%, which is so much lower than his expected catch rate of 60.8%. His eight yards on the four catches he's had this season are the lowest out of any wide receiver with more than fifteen targets.

These statistics paint a bleak picture: one that has unfortunately been developing since last season. Legette had the third-worst drop rate last season with 14%. The Panthers' wide receiver was expected to be Bryce Young's top wide receiver, but his struggles last season prompted Carolina to draft Tet McMillan in the 2025 NFL Draft.

There's still time for Legette to bounce back: it's just two weeks into the season, after all. Still, there's pressure on the sophomore to produce this season. If he continues to struggle, life will become much, much harder for the Panthers' offense to produce.