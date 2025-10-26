The Carolina Panthers looked quite frisky headed into Week 8. Unfortunately, they got pushed around by the Bills during the first half on Sunday. The first half ended in brutal fashion after an uncharacteristic meltdown from one veteran quarterback.

Panthers backup Andy Dalton made a rare mistake on the last play of the first half.

Dalton stepped back to pass with 16 seconds left in the half and deep in the red zone. Carolina was out of timeouts, which meant a sack or turnover had to be avoided at all costs.

But the wily NFL veteran made a surprising mental mistake, holding onto the ball for too long and getting sacked by Greg Rousseau.

That mistake resulted in the Panthers getting zero points from a promising drive. They entered halftime down 19-3 against the Bills.

Dalton started against Buffalo in place of Bryce Young, who did not practice during the week because of an ankle injury.

It should be no surprise that Panthers fans let Dalton hear about it on social media.

“bryce young please come back take my ankle,” one fan wrote.

“Can’t happen,” another fan commented. “We hear about all that experience, and I think he’s still a good QB, but he makes some boneheaded decisions.”

Dalton finished the first half 8-of-14 passing for 100 yards and one interception.

The Panthers were able to get the running game going, as Rico Dowdle rumbled for seven carries and 52 rushing yards in the first half. But that won't be enough to keep up with the Bills.

Carolina needs to stop committing unforced errors if they want to claw their way back into this game.

The Panthers are now down 26-3 after surrendering a touchdown on the first drive following halftime.