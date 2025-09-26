Despite starting the season 1-2, it's clear that the Carolina Panthers have improved as the season progresses. Last Sunday's 30-0 thrashing of the Atlanta Falcons was a strong showing on both sides of the ball. As the Panthers look to win their second game of the season in New England, quarterback Bryce Young received a bit of bad news. For the second straight week, wide receiver Xavier Legette has been ruled out of Sunday's matchup, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

“Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard is questionable for Sunday vs. the Patriots due to a calf injury, and WR Xavier Legette has been ruled out,” posted Schefter on Friday.

While the Panthers were able to handily defeat their division rivals last Sunday, the Patriots could be a stiffer test. Head coach Mike Vrabel is in the midst of his first season at the helm. The Pats have improved as well, despite starting 1-2, much like Carolina. With Legette out and Hubbard questionable, Young and the Panthers offense will go into Foxboro shorthanded. Can Carolina overcome the loss of one of their top targets and capture a victory for the second straight week?

Panthers look to get to .500 on Sunday versus Patriots

Without Legette, look for Young to rely more on first-rounder Tetairoa McMillan and veteran Hunter Renfrow on Sunday. Rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. and former Tampa Bay Buccaneer David Moore should also contribute. Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is also injured, dealing with a high ankle sprain sustained in the Falcons' win. Tommy Tremble will look to pitch in more in his stead.

The Panthers still have Young under center, as well as a fully healthy offensive line. If Hubbard is unable to go on Sunday, then Rico Dowdle and fourth-round pick Trevor Etienne will pick up the slack. The Patriots are improving alongside Carolina, but both teams have their holes. The question is, will the Panthers overcome theirs on Tuesday to claw their way back to .500? Or will it be another lost season in Carolina?