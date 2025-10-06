The Carolina Panthers erased a 17-point deficit on their way to a 27–24 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. The win moved Carolina to 2–3 after a historic outing from Rico Dowdle, who ran his way into the record books by tying Jonathan Stewart’s 2009 total for second-most rushing yards in a game, per Joe Person of The Athletic.

Dowdle, signed in the offseason to a one-year, $2.75 million deal after four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, entered Week 5 as a backup with just 83 rushing yards on 28 carries this year. But with starter Chuba Hubbard sitting out with a calf injury, Dowdle seized his opportunity, breathing life into a sluggish Panthers offense. His performance of 234 yards from scrimmage, with 100 coming after contact, ranked as the third-best in franchise history.

Early on, the afternoon looked grim for Carolina. Quarterback Bryce Young fumbled untouched and threw an interception on consecutive drives, helping Miami build a 17–0 lead behind touchdowns from DeVon Achane and Darren Waller. But from there, Carolina's defense and ground game took control. The Panthers' front, led by Derrick Brown, D.J. Wonnum, and Patrick Jones II, held the Dolphins to just 19 rushing yards, the second-lowest total allowed in franchise history. Rookie defenders Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen also contributed crucial run stops to stifle Miami’s offense.

Dowdle took matters into his own hands midway through the second quarter with a series of explosive runs, including a 53-yard burst, the team’s longest play from scrimmage this season. That drive set up a touchdown strike from Young to rookie receiver Xavier Legette, trimming the deficit to 17–7. Another long Dowdle run before halftime positioned Ryan Fitzgerald for a field goal, sending Carolina into the locker room down just seven.

Article Continues Below

The comeback reached full throttle late in the second half. Dowdle ripped off a 43-yard gain to set up a 1-yard touchdown run, giving the Panthers their first lead, 20–17, with 6:10 left. Though the Dolphins briefly regained the advantage on a 46-yard touchdown from Jaylen Waddle, Young showed nerves of steel, leading a rookie-laden drive downfield that featured Horn Jr.’s fourth-down lifeline and Evans’ two-minute dagger to seal the deal.

Dowdle, who cramped late in the game and resorted to pickle juice on the sidelines to recover, fell just four yards shy of DeAngelo Williams’ team record of 210 rushing yards (2012).

The comeback also was the fourth time in 117 tries that Carolina has overcome a deficit of 17 or more points.

Their confidence sky-high after two strong showings at home, the Panthers now look ahead to a clash with the Cowboys, a reunion sure to carry extra weight for Dowdle.