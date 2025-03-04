Will the Carolina Panthers be super aggressive in free agency? Or will they try to focus their energy on the 2025 NFL Draft? Regardless, the Panthers have been urged to pick a Georgia star who has drawn comparisons to Danielle Hunter.

Mykel Williams should be high on the Panthers’ target list, according to espn.com.

“After aggressively fortifying the offensive line last offseason, I think GM Dan Morgan will concentrate on fixing a Panthers defense that was completely lost in 2024,” Jordan Reid wrote. “Carolina finished last in run stop win rate (25%) and 31st in pass rush win rate (28.1%). Williams is a scheme-versatile player who can help in both areas. At 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, he's already an NFL-ready run defender who can set the edge. His pass rush isn't as far along, as he had only five sacks last season, but he has the tools to excel.

“Danielle Hunter is a frequent comparison, as the 20-year-old Williams has a similar frame and is the same age as the Texans Pro Bowler was when he was drafted in 2015.”

Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams a fit for Panthers?

One of the issues for the Panthers’ No. 8 overall pick is the philosophy of head coach Dave Canales. He said he might take scheme fit over talent, according to Sports Illustrated.

“We have a vision for what a high-level nose tackle looks like in our defensive scheme,” Canales said. “We have a vision for what we're going to ask this tight end to do. Because of the vision, the clearer we can see this person making that transition. Then the more confidence we have in that pick.

“Where … hey, this guy’s really talented. He’s a phenomenal player. I don’t know where he fits. That’s risky.”

So it’s possible Williams might not fit with the Panthers even though he flashes talent and checks boxes, according to cbssports.com.

“Georgia has a history of producing insane athletes, and Mykel Williams might end up being the best of the group,” Ryan Wilson wrote. “He's a first-round talent all day long, and he's just scratching the surface on what he can do.”

General manager Dan Morgan’s outlook should help point the Panthers toward a guy like Williams, according to panthers.com.

“I think on both sides of the ball, you have to win the line of scrimmage,” Morgan said. “You have to be bigger, you have to be tougher. (And) you have to be more physical. And that's what we're looking to do around here.

“We're looking to build that defensive line like we built the offensive line last season, give the fans a good product on the field, give all of us a good product on the field.”