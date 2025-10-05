Despite ending the 2024 season on a high note, Bryce Young has yet to find his rhythm one month into the 2025 season. The Carolina Panthers quarterback's struggles continued early in Week 5, when he egregiously dropped the ball right in front of Miami Dolphins edge-rusher Bradley Chubb.

After the Dolphins took nearly half the quarter on their opening possession that ended in a field goal, the Panthers turned to Young for a response. However, on his fifth play of the game, Young made the wrong read on a zone option and practically handed the ball over to Chubb.

The fumble was Young's sixth turnover of the season, but his first since Week 2. He entered Week 6 after avoiding a turnover in consecutive games, but now has three interceptions and three fumbles through five outings.

Young got off to the worst start possible, but it would get worse. On the Panthers' second drive of the game, he would commit another turnover, with a deep pass intended for Xavier Legette intercepted by Minkah Fitzpatrick.

PICKED! Minkah Fitzpatrick takes the ball away MIAvsCAR on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/QJfSY6tpMu — NFL (@NFL) October 5, 2025

That now gives Young seven turnovers on the year, for those keeping count at home.

Young's turnover-filled start to the 2025 season has been an unfortunate trend throughout his career. The former No. 1 pick has started each of his three seasons about as poorly as possible.

Although Young was one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the league at the end of the 2024 season, he has quickly played himself back onto the hot seat. After the criticism he received in 2024, head coach Dave Canales might not pull the plug on him for the second straight season, but Young is making it more difficult to stand by him each week.