The Carolina Panthers could really use a win in Week 3. Carolina is 0-2 and seemingly on shaky ground once again. They are heading into an important divisional matchup against Atlanta. Unfortunately, they will be without one of their starting wide receivers for Sunday's big game.

Panthers receiver Xavier Legette will be inactive in Week 3 against the Falcons because of a hamstring injury, per the team's official website.

Legette was listed as questionable on the injury report with this hamstring issue. He was a limited participant in practice for three consecutive days this past week.

Backup receiver David Moore is expected to replace Legette in the starting lineup on Sunday.

Legette's injury will put more pressure on rookie Tetairoa McMillan to power Carolina's offense in Week 3.

Carolina will also be without veteran defensive tackle Tershawn Warton and linebacker Patrick Jones II. They both also have hamstring injuries.

They will be replaced by Bobby Brown III and rookie Nic Scourton in the starting lineup.

Injuries already piling up for Panthers on offensive side of the ball

The Panthers were already pretty banged up on offense before Legette's hamstring injury.

Article Continues Below

Carolina's biggest injury news of the week was the loss of both Robert Hunt and Austin Corbett. Hunt suffered a torn biceps and Corbett tore his ACL. Both injuries are expected to be season-ending injuries.

Now the Panthers will start Cade Mays at center and Chandler Zavala at right guard. Those two young players will be put to the test against a frisky Falcons front seven on defense.

These offensive line injuries should (rightfully) have Panthers fans panicked about Bryce Young's third season in the NFL.

Young finally looked comfortable in Week 2, throwing for 328 yards and three touchdowns against the Cardinals. But it was not enough to get the win.

Carolina still has a chance to rescue their season with a win against Atlanta. But if they lose, their situation will look grim at 0-3 with a patchwork offensive line.

Hopefully the Panthers can get their first win of the season in front of their home crowd.

Panthers vs. Falcons will kick off at 1PM ET on Sunday.