The Chicago Bears are entering their bye week at 2-2 on the heels of a last-second blocked field goal win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. That win has given the Bears plenty of momentum entering their bye week.

Still, things have been far from perfect in head coach Ben Johnson's debut. Chicago ranks 19th in offense, averaging 328 yards per game. Things have been worse defensively, as the Bears rank 27th overall, allowing 379.5.

On the bright side, quarterback Caleb Williams has shown major strides under Johnson's watch. Furthermore, the Bears are expected to be much healthier after the bye. Currently on a two-game win streak, there's plenty of reasons to be optimistic about Chicago.

But on the other side of the coin, there is a glaring issue. The Bears are going through immense change across their offensive line. Their best use of the bye week would be figuring out what is the best starting five in front of Williams moving forward.

Left tackle conundrum

The Bears held a wide open competition at left tackle throughout the offseason. Ultimately, Braxton Jones won the battle has started at the position the first four weeks of the season. However, Week 4 saw a massive change of plans.

Jones was benched coming out of the second half, replaced by former undrafted free agent Theo Benedet. Second-round rookie Ozzy Trapilo then entered the game at right tackle. He actually fared pretty well against the ferocious Maxx Crosby.

Ozzy Trapilo vs. Maxx Crosby -40 snaps (26 pass, 14 run)

-0 sacks

-0 QBH

-2 hurries For not playing a single regular season snap + going against one of the leagues best in Crosby, the rookie did a great job. pic.twitter.com/NGao2L4J3U — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) September 29, 2025

The bigger story coming out of the game was the fall of Jones, however. His 55 grade from Pro Football Focus tells the whole story, as he ranks 71/108 tackles. His pass blocking grade of 61.7 puts him 54th while his 47.2 run blocking grade puts him all the way down at 100. Jones' struggles against the run were clearly evident against the Raiders.

Not to put blame on one person, but this is pretty evident. D'Andre Swift with Braxton Jones at LT:

– 6 carries for 1 yard D'Andre Swift with Theo Benedet at LT:

– 7 carries for 34 yards (4.9 per carry) and 1 TD pic.twitter.com/VeF9OjLHge — Kole Noble (@AtoZ_Slaw) September 30, 2025

Clearly, Johnson has seen enough and decided to pull the plug. With Jones set to be a free agent after the season, his time is Chicago is likely coming to an end soon. However, he has spent the latter half of training camp and the first four week commanding the position. Now, the Bears are forced to switch on the fly.

Johnson must believe in Chicago's ability to adapt, since he is willing to bench Jones. However, the bye week will be a pivotal moment for both Trapilo and Benedet. What's important to note is that Darnell Wright, who didn't play in Week 4, missed Tuesday's practice as he continues to battle back from his elbow injury, via ESPN's Courtney Cronin. If Wright is forced to sit out again, both tackles will be pressed into action.

Article Continues Below

For now, one guaranteed is. And he must prove to be a stout figure on the left side, or face a quick pull from Johnson.

Bears turn to Theo Benedet

When the Bears return to action in Week 6, they are expected to turn to Benedet at left tackle, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. They're going to evaluate all of their options throughout the bye week. But all signs point to Benedet lining up on Williams' blindside for their Washington Commanders clash.

Benedet, who signed with the Bears as an UDFA following the 2024 draft, hadn't seen any NFL action prior to Week 4. Still, he made a strong first impression at the end of training camp and has now won Johnson and company over.

“He is a really good run blocker, first and foremost,” Johnson said of Benedet on Monday. “It probably took him just a minute to settle in (Sunday). It didn’t matter which side it was going to be on, right or left. He’s equally proficient in either one. He’s just had such a good spring and summer for us that I’ve got a lot of confidence.”

“There’s just a few times in pass protection that we got out of balance just a little bit, got a little top-heavy and our head was out in front of our rear end. We’ve got to clean that up. I really think he’s going to continue to learn. The more reps he gets, the better he’s going to get.”

Benedet will certainly have his work cut out for him in Week 6, at it'll be his first NFL start. His debut came with mixed reviews, but the lineman's 47.1 grade from PFF, which 92/108 tackles tells the bigger story. Benedet must prove he is up for the challenge and ready to be a starting NFL left tackle.

If so, then Johnson will be forced to make another change. Perhaps Trapilo gets an opportunity. But whatever the Bears' plan may be, they must exit their bye week confident in their offensive line moving forward.