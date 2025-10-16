After their last-second victory over the Washington Commanders, the Chicago Bears are now 3-2 on the season. With three straight wins under their belt, head coach Ben Johnson has been getting plenty of praise.

Of course, the NFL season is far from over. Johnson and company must prove that they could win games consistently over the course of the campaign. Still, you'd be hard pressed to find a Bears fan who hasn't been impressed with what Johnson brings to the table.

Both of Chicago's losses did come against NFC North competitors. Battling for a division crown may be a tall task for the Bears in Johnson's first season. However, as long as they're winning games, Chicago's momentum will be running hot. With a new head coach at the helm, the Bears are ready to prove they're fully legit.

Ben Johnson isn't afraid to make changes

Johnson was arguably the most coveted head coaching candidate available during the offseason. No matter where he landed, he would be under a microscope. But despite that immense pressure, Johnson hasn't been afraid to make changes when necessary.

The Bears opened the season with Braxton Jones at left tackle. However, he wasn't playing up to Johnson's standards, so the head coach replaced him with former undrafted free agent Theo Benedet. Making his first NFL start in Week 6, Benedet proved Johnson's decision correct.

Theo Benedet in his 1st career start at LT: -64 snaps

-0 sacks

-0 hits

-2 pressures He also was a huge help in the Bears finally establish the run pic.twitter.com/bBiEVmI1Qa — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) October 14, 2025

Figuring out the offensive line was one of the Bears' biggest priorities of the offseason. So, Johnson is going to be paying a bit closer attention to it than most. Still, his willingness to make a change shows that he won't be complacent if the play doesn't match his vision.

Everyone in Chicago has to earn their spot. That level of competition should help the cream rise to the top.

Bears close out games

In Matt Eberflus' final year as head coach, the Bears lost seven one-score games. Chicago simply couldn't close out games, partially leading to Eberflus' firing. But in their two most recent outings, it is late drive that have led the Bears to victory.

Against the Las Vegas Raiders, Josh Blackwell blocked a last-second field goal attempt to give the Bears a win. However, on the drive previous, Chicago marched down the field 69 yards and took a 25-24 lead on a D'Andre Swift touchdown run.

Then, against the Commanders, the Bears ended the game with a nine-play, 36-yard drive that ended with a 38 yard Jake Moody field goal. Chicago did not lose sight of the goal in the face of adversity. They found a way to steal a win.

That attitude is complete night and day from the end of the Eberflus era. If Johnson has the Bears battling until the final whistle, they're in a much greater place to succeed.

Caleb Williams development

There are still some areas of improvement to work on. But quarterback Caleb Williams is only five games into his partnership with Johnson. Still, it is clear to see that the former No. 1 pick has made strides in his development. If Johnson is able to help Williams find his true ceiling, the Bears will have a dangerous offense.

Through those first five games, Williams has completed 61.6 percent of his passes for 1,179 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He has added another 108 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

His most two recent outings have been a bit rocky, throwing for 212 yards a touchdown and an interception against the Raiders and 252 yards and a touchdown against the Commanders. However, his performance against the Dallas Cowboys shows Williams' true potential. He set new season-highs in completion percentage (67.9), yardage (298) and touchdowns (four) all while not throwing an interception.

The Bears' success falls on Williams' shoulders. They will go as far as he does. Johnson was well aware of that fact when he took the job. Over their last three games, Williams has been able to lead his team to victory. If Johnson keeps developing him on schedule, there will be no more questions over who is the franchise QB in Chicago.