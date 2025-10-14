Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson has put together some memorable moments in his first season as head coach. Johnson and his Bears got a big win over the Washington Commanders on Monday, 25-24. Chicago connected on a field goal with time expiring to win the game, and move to 3-2 on the season.

Johnson thinks that this could be the start of some great moments to come. He gave his players a fiery locker room speech following the win over Washington.

Never blinked. pic.twitter.com/fPhWgJ70QW — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Just imagine, when we clean up these penalties, you guys understand where we're going right,” Johnson said in the speech, was was released as a video by the team's social media account. “Whatever it took, we found a way.”

Penalties were an issue for Chicago in the game. The Bears committed nine penalties, for 84 yards. Some of that laundry stalled drives where the Bears had opportunities to score more points.

Despite those setbacks, the Bears posted 381 total yards in the game. Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 252 passing yards and a touchdown.

“Being able to come out with a win like that is big for us,” Williams said, per NFL.com. “That's a hell of a team over there, so being able to come out victorious in a dogfight where things weren't perfect, weather wasn't perfect … is big for us. I feel great.”

Article Continues Below

Chicago now has victories in three consecutive games.

Bears are a pleasant surprise in the NFL this season

The Bears look like a stronger team than they were last season. In 2024, Chicago managed just five victories. The Bears are close to that win total already, with plenty of games left on the schedule.

Johnson said his team played well in all three phases of the game.

“Thought it was a really good team win,” Johnson said. “That's a really good opponent that we went against in a very hostile environment, and I thought all three phases came through for us when needed. It was not our cleanest game. We made a number of mistakes. The penalties were an issue. But once again our team was resilient and they found a way to win. Very proud of them.”

The Bears next play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.