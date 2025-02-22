The Chicago Bears made a pair of under the radar money-saving moves earlier this week, cutting veteran rotational pieces in tight end Gerald Everett and defensive end DeMarcus Walker. Though neither Everett or Walker were expected to be part of Chicago's future plans, their departures are noteworthy for two reasons: First, it saves the Bears, who already have plenty of money to spend this spring, about $20 million ahead of free agency. And second, it creates an even larger void along the defensive line that Ryan Poles and the Bears need to fill before the 2025 season starts.

According to one Chicago Bears beat writer, the decision to cut Walker indicates that Poles and co. have something up their sleeve this offseason.

“To me, the #Bears don’t cut a solid rotational guy like DeMarcus Walker unless they have a big move at DE planned,” Jacob Infante of Windy City Gridiron writes on X. “Josh Sweat? Khalil Mack? Maybe they make a trade for somebody? Either way, it’ll be interesting to see what they do. They need the pass rush to be better.”

Acquiring Josh Sweat or Khalil Mack would definitely be a step in the right direction for a Bears defense that, according to new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, needs to be better at getting after the quarterback. But they aren't the only options.

Ryan Poles facilitates reunion with Khalil Mack

Khalil Mack played four seasons for the Bears before Ryan Poles, in one of his first moves as Bears general manager, traded the former All-Pro to the Los Angeles Chargers ahead of the 2022 season. Mack, whose health and production dipped in the final season of his tenure in Chicago, returned to form in Los Angeles, and now even at 34 years old, he's one of the top free agent options available for any team that needs help along their defensive line.

Bears set sights on Super Bowl standout Josh Sweat

If it weren't for Josh Sweat's star-making performance in Super Bowl 59, it's possible that the Bears could've gotten him at a very palatable price this March. However, Sweat notched 2.5 sacks against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, so now Chicago or any team interested in signing Sweat, will need to dish out some serious cash bring him aboard.

Bears go fishing for well-established star edge rusher

Maybe it's Myles Garrett, maybe it's Micah Parsons, maybe it's Maxx Crosby. But you figure that with each of these All-Pros potentially available to be traded for this offseason, Ryan Poles would at the very least be inclined to place a couple of phone calls to see what/who he'd need to part ways with in order to acquire one of these guys. At this point, Garrett seems like the most likely option for Chicago, but the Browns remain insistent that they won't trade the six-time All-Pro.

Draft night shake-up lands Abdul Carter in Chicago

The most interesting — and admittedly, the most far-fetched offseason outcome — would see the Bears moving up in the NFL Draft in order to select Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter. Now there's a world where Carter ends up being the 1st overall pick in the NFL Draft. At the very least, it seems unlike he drops out of the top three. However, in the scenario where the top two quarterbacks — Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders — and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter are the top three picks, then it could create an opportunity for Chicago to make another huge Draft-related trade.

Would a swap of 1st round picks, plus a pair of 2025 and 2026 2nd round picks be enough to entice the New England Patriots to move back from the 4th pick to the 10th pick so the Bears could select Carter? Would Ryan Poles be willing to give up more than that? Would that satisfy Jaquan Brisker's itch to play with a member of the Penn State Nittany Lions, or does that only apply to Micah Parsons?

Those are questions that wouldn't be answered until April 24th, and that's only if the Bears don't address their need at edge rusher before then, and if Carter actually, inexplicably, fell outside of the top three picks in the NFL Draft.