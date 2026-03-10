The Chicago Bears made a subtle but important quarterback move as the 2026 NFL free-agency period opened, bringing back veteran Case Keenum on a new contract. The decision strengthens Chicago’s depth behind franchise signal-caller Caleb Williams and signals potential movement elsewhere on the roster. Most notably, the move could create a clearer path for the organization to explore trade options involving backup Tyson Bagent, a young quarterback who has quietly generated interest from several quarterback-needy teams across the league following his development over the past two seasons.

The move also reinforces the Bears’ commitment to stability behind Williams after an encouraging 11-6 season that pushed Chicago into the postseason. While Williams remains firmly entrenched as the team’s long-term QB1, the front office has spent the offseason evaluating how to structure the depth chart around him. Bagent has proven capable when called upon and remains a valuable developmental quarterback, which is precisely why his name has surfaced in trade discussions around the league during the early stages of the offseason.

The Bears' leadership group, led by general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson, has acknowledged the unique situation surrounding Bagent. The young passer has drawn legitimate interest from teams searching for affordable quarterback options with upside. Reports throughout February indicated Chicago would require significant draft compensation, potentially Day-2 capital, to consider moving him. Re-signing a proven veteran such as Keenum gives the Bears additional flexibility if those trade conversations accelerate during the offseason. That added security could prove critical in the coming weeks.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter, the team confirmed the veteran quarterback move as NFL free agency began Monday.

“Source: veteran QB Case Keenum is re-signing with the Chicago Bears on a 2-year, $5.5 million deal with a max value of $8 million.”

The signing stabilizes Chicago’s quarterback depth behind Williams and gives the front office flexibility if Bagent trade talks intensify. With a trusted veteran in place, the Bears can evaluate offers entering the 2026 offseason.