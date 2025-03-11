The Detroit Lions have a lot of work to do during the 2025 NFL offseason. Detroit needs to add multiple players on defense if they want to make some noise during the 2025 season. One Lions players is frustrated to see one of their division rivals making so many moves during NFL free agency.

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown went on an NFSW rant about the Bears' recent offseason moves on a recent episode of his St. Brown Podcast.

“I feel like the Bears have unlimited f***ing money,” St. Brown said on Monday. “This shit is crazy.”

St. Brown then rattled off a list of players who the Bears have traded for or signed over the past week.

“Joe Thuney, boom. Jonah Jackson, bang. Drew Dalmon, bang. Dayo Odeyingbo… crazy amount of money. Grady Jarrett, bang. They're just breaking everybody off,” St. Brown said.

The Bears have rebuilt the interior of their offensive line and added important pieces on defense in a short period of time. Chicago also has several draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the 10th overall pick.

One NFL insider even called the Bears the ‘most improved' team after one day of NFL free agency.

“Ben's just making moves, left and right,” St. Brown concluded. He is referencing former Lions OC, and current Bears head coach, Ben Johnson.

St. Brown and Johnson shared a little bit of friendly trash talk with each other after Johnson left Detroit to join Chicago in January.

Lions replace Carlton Davis with DJ Reed during NFL free agency

The Lions did make one important move of their own on the first day of NFL free agency.

Detroit agreed to terms on a three-year, $48 million contract with CB DJ Reed. Reed is a talented young cornerback who flashed an incredibly high level of play during the 2024 season with the Jets.

In fact, many advanced metrics support the argument that Reed actually played better than superstar Sauce Gardner during the 2024 season.

Reed immediately slots into Detroit's starting lineup as an outside cornerback next to Terrion Arnold.

Insiders announced the DJ Reed move shortly after the Patriots signed former Lions CB Carlton Davis to a three-year contract worth $60 million.

Lions fans were thrilled to see these moves happen back to back. Reed is rightfully viewed as a better player than Davis. Both players are the same age, but the Lions saved $12 million picking up Reed.

NFL free agency is just getting started, so Lions fans should keep their eyes peeled for more moves this week.