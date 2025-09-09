The Chicago Bears collapsed in a stunning defeat to the Vikings, and it came down to a single miscalculation that changed everything. After scoring a touchdown to cut the deficit to 27-24, Bears head coach Ben Johnson revealed that the plan was simple. The kickoff was supposed to sail out of the end zone. However, the execution failed, and it derailed what could have been a stunning comeback in the Bears-Vikings showdown.

In explaining the decision, Ben Johnson said the idea was to force the Vikings into a long field. He believed that a touchback would set them up perfectly for one last shot at a win. Furthermore, Johnson explained that if the Bears’ defense had managed a quick stop, they would have regained possession with roughly 56 seconds left. He believed that was enough time for one or two solid drives to reach field-goal range and potentially force overtime.

Unfortunately for the Bears, things didn’t go according to plan. Because the kickoff didn’t go out of bounds, the clock ran differently. As a result, they ended up losing the two-minute warning advantage. As a result, by the time the Bears got the ball back, only nine seconds remained on the clock. That wasn’t nearly enough time to mount any kind of comeback against a disciplined Vikings defense.

The Bears-Ben Johnson era is barely underway, yet it’s already under intense scrutiny. This ending only raises more questions about game management. The Bears had momentum after clawing back into the game. However, a late-game miscalculation and poor game management erased their chance to control the final possession. It’s a bitter pill to swallow for a team that believed they had a path to victory against a division rival.

Ultimately, for Ben Johnson, the loss is another lesson in precision and execution. Every decision matters in close games, and this one slipped away because the details weren’t perfect. The Bears now sit at a crossroads early in the season, searching for answers after a missed opportunity. Now, the question is whether Ben Johnson can rally his team and deliver the wins needed to stay competitive in the NFC North.