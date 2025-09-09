The Chicago Bears and Ben Johnson suffered a crushing Week 1 loss to the Vikings, and ESPN wasted no time piling on with a brutal troll. After the Bears blew a double-digit lead on Monday Night Football, ESPN posted an edited image from the hit show “The Bear,” mocking the team’s late-game meltdown.

YES CHEF 👨‍🍳 J.J. MCCARTHY AND THE VIKINGS COOKED UP A SECOND HALF COMEBACK TO BEAT THE BEARS ON MNF 🔥 pic.twitter.com/04NmWaEhhS — ESPN (@espn) September 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fans already frustrated with the Bears’ inability to close out games found the loss to be a painful reminder. The defeat now puts more pressure on Ben Johnson, who took the job to fix the offense but faces early criticism after a sloppy debut. The Bears and Ben Johnson aimed to deliver consistency, but the Week 1 performance reveals they still have plenty of work ahead.

For much of the first half, the Bears looked like the better team. They controlled possession, limited mistakes, and built what seemed to be a safe lead. But everything unraveled after halftime. The Vikings, led by rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, stormed back with a dominant second-half performance. Minnesota’s offense found its rhythm, and the Bears defense had no answers for the late-game adjustments. The Bears-Vikings rivalry already carries plenty of history, but this latest collapse adds another chapter Chicago fans would rather forget.

ESPN’s post went viral within minutes, sparking reactions from both fanbases. Vikings supporters embraced the “chef” reference, celebrating McCarthy’s comeback performance as him “cooking” Chicago’s defense. Bears fans, on the other hand, voiced their frustration at being mocked on a national stage. While the trolling stung, the reality is that the Bears’ problems go far deeper than social media memes. The offensive line struggled to protect, the play-calling lacked creativity, and the defense faltered when it mattered most.

Looking ahead, the Bears face a tough challenge in bouncing back. Ben Johnson’s ability to adjust will be tested as Chicago prepares for another divisional matchup. The Bears can’t afford to fall into an early-season hole, especially with the Vikings already proving they’re capable of rallying under pressure. If the Bears want to contend, they’ll need more discipline, better execution, and a stronger response when adversity hits. Week 1 was a wake-up call.