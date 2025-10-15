The Chicago Bears are one of the most unpredictable teams in the NFL. After a thrilling 25-24 win against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football, fans rallied around rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and pushed back against what they saw as relentless criticism from ESPN analyst Troy Aikman.

During the broadcast, Aikman seemed to pick apart nearly every aspect of Williams’ game, from his decision-making to his leadership. Bears fans didn’t take it lightly, voicing their frustration online and accusing Aikman of unfair bias toward the rookie.

Despite the criticism, Williams kept his poise, throwing for 252 yards and a touchdown while adding a rushing score. It wasn’t flashy, but it was efficient enough to lead Chicago to its third straight win, improving to 3-2.

After the game, however, reports emerged that Caleb Williams and Aikman never had their usual pregame meeting with the Monday Night Football crew. According to Adam Hoge, Williams said he and Aikman were supposed to connect the night before the game but didn’t.

Williams was still at Halas Hall late into the evening preparing for the matchup, and when he finally called Aikman afterward, the former Cowboys quarterback didn’t pick up. The two ended up not connecting at all.

Caleb Williams said he and Troy Aikman didn’t have their usual production meeting before Monday Night Football. Williams was at Halas Hall late that evening, and by the time he finished and called Aikman, he didn’t answer — so the two never ended up connecting. pic.twitter.com/kguK9nSWrq — Dave (@dave_bfr) October 15, 2025

That missed meeting might explain some of the tension that fans sensed on the broadcast. Typically, these production meetings help broadcasters gain insight into players’ preparation, tone, and mindset before a national game. Without that personal connection, Aikman’s comments may have seemed harsher than intended.

Still, Williams let his play and his composure speak louder than any outside noise. He led a fourth-quarter comeback and set up kicker Jake Moody for the game-winning field goal as time expired. For a quarterback just five games into his career, it was a statement win.

Maybe Aikman and Williams will finally have that conversation before Chicago’s next primetime appearance. For now, though, Bears fans are just fine with Williams doing his talking on the field.