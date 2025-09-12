After opening the season with a 27-24 divisional loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Chicago Bears will look to turn things around this coming Sunday. With a trip to Detroit to play the Lions upcoming, head coach Ben Johnson will look to win his first game as the Bears' head honcho against his former team. Veteran kicker Cairo Santos nailed all three of his extra points in the loss but missed a 50-yard field goal that would have given Chicago a 20-12 lead early in the fourth quarter. After the mishap, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported via X (formerly Twitter) that the Bears are bringing in former San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody via their practice squad.

Sources: Former #49ers K Jake Moody is signing with the #Bears practice squad. Added competition for Cairo Santos. pic.twitter.com/tDVZgLh2Wd — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Sources: Former #49ers K Jake Moody is signing with the #Bears practice squad,” reported Schultz. “Added competition for Cairo Santos.”

Moody went 1-for-3 in the 49ers' season-opening 17-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Although he made both of his extra points, it was clear that Sunday's performance was the last straw. After a strong rookie season in 2023, the former third-round pick backslid in 2024. Moody only made 70.6 percent of his kicks, missing multiple critical chances throughout the season. Now, Moody will look to claim Santos' starting role. Will he be able to beat out the tenured veteran?

Could Jake Moody wrestle Bears' kicking job away from Cairo Santos?

Currently in his 12th season, the 33-year-old Santos has spent the majority of his career with the Bears. His first stint with the team was two games in 2017. Then the former Kansas City Chief resigned with Chicago before the 2020 season. He's been their primary kicker ever since, scoring the lowest number of points in his tenure last season with 88.

With Johnson now at the helm, the hope is that the Bears' offense finally reaches a new level. GM Ryan Poles has given his new head coach almost all the tools needed. Could replacing Santos with Moody be the last piece? If the veteran continues to miss longer kicks, would going with Moody's more powerful leg be the solution? Or would lose the accuracy of Santos come back to potentially bite Chicago in the future?