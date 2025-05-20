Updated May 20, 2025 at 9:47 AM ET

The Chicago Bears are arguably the most improved team in the NFL this offseason. Chicago made plenty of improvements, from hiring Ben Johnson as head coach to bringing in an excellent rookie class during the 2025 NFL Draft. Now the Bears have made another move to lock up one of their new offensive linemen.

The Bears have extended guard Joe Thuney on a two-year contract worth $35 million, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Thuney's contract includes $33.5 million fully guaranteed.

If Thuney plays out this new contract extension, he will have made more money than any other guard in NFL history according to Tom Pelissero.

Chicago acquired Thuney from the Chiefs just before NFL free agency in March.

Ben Johnson made a concerted effort to upgrade Chicago's offensive line this offseason. The Bears also traded for former Lions guard Jonah Jackson and signed Drew Dalmon to a lucrative contract in free agency.

Thuney is expected to start for the Bears at left guard in 2025 and beyond.

Ben Johnson pleased with Bears bye week after 2025 NFL schedule release

Joe Thuney and the Bears will be one of the most exciting teams to watch this fall.

The NFL gave the Bears some love with the league's annual schedule release last Wednesday. Chicago will be in the national spotlight with five primetime games, including the Monday Night Football season opener against the Vikings.

But if you ask head coach Ben Johnson, Chicago's Week 5 bye is the best part of the schedule release.

Johnson explained why he likes Chicago's early bye week during an interview on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

“I actually like where that bye week is, because it usually takes about four weeks into the season to find out who you are as a team and what you do well and what you don't do well, and then that's at a good time, so that we can reflect on that as a coaching staff, to really hone in on what we want to be for that remaining three quarters of the season,” Johnson said.

It is good to hear that Johnson has a plan for how to use his team's bye week.

That said, an early bye week could become a problem later in the regular season if the Bears suffer enough injuries.

It will be exciting to watch the new-look Bears later this fall.