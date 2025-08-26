The Chicago Bears recently signed backup quarterback Tyson Bagent to a new contract after his stellar play during Chicago's preseason. Bagent joins Case Keenum as backups to starter Caleb Williams, who is hoping for a strong second year to his NFL career.

Some fans were wondering if the Bears would indeed keep both Keenum and Bagent on their roster, and recently, head coach Ben Johnson provided the answer to that question.

“The Bears will go forward with three quarterbacks on the active roster. Ben Johnson said: ‘I feel strongly about that room,'” reported Chris Emma of 670 The Score on X, formerly Twitter.

Of course, Bears fans will be hoping that they don't have to see a lot of either Bagent or Keenum heading into this season, as they will instead be looking for a good sophomore year out of Williams.

Williams was a bit of a mixed bag throughout his rookie year, at times looking like the number one overall pick that he was back in 2024 but at other times relying much too heavily on improvisational maneuvers that don't work nearly as well at the NFL level as they did against Pac-12 defenses in college.

The Bears attempted to help smooth out this issue by bringing in former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to be their next head coach. Johnson figures to provide a stabilizing force for Williams and the offense after they had to deal with the shaky leadership of Matt Eberflus and his regime throughout most of last year.

Still, it's nice for Bears fans to know that they have two serviceable backups on the roster in the event that Williams has to miss time.

The Bears are slated to kick off their 2025 season at home against the Minnesota Vikings on September 8 at 8:30 PM ET as part of ESPN's Monday Night Football.