Chicago Bears' newest tight end Colston Loveland dropped some encouraging truth bombs on quarterback Caleb Williams and head coach Ben Johnson. It's a new era in the Windy City, and things are starting to look up for its beloved football franchise. General manager Ryan Poles, on paper, has had a phenomenal offseason in free agency and carried on that aggressive approach into the 2025 NFL Draft. Chicago did surprise some people when they selected Loveland with the No. 10 overall pick before Penn State standout Tyler Warren.

However, Loveland has the athletic profile and hands of someone who should provide an immediate impact at the professional level. The Bears' offseason was largely centered around boosting the talent around Williams, the No. 1 pick from the 2024 NFL Draft. After an encouraging but at times uneven rookie season, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner is looking to take that next step and get Chicago back to the playoffs. And it's been four long seasons since this franchise has played postseason football.

While we are a long way from the start of the 2025 season, the early indications of Loveland's relationship with his head coach and starting quarterback are positive. The 2024 All-American at Michigan briefly detailed what's been like so far with Johnson and Williams in an interview with Kay Adams.

“Yeah, it's been great (relationship with Ben Johnson). I also tell people it's crazy how detailed he is. You see it. Just the precision in how he coaches and the energy he's got and brings to the facility. I'm a big fan of him, and he's going to be great….It's been good (relationship with Caleb Williams). He's super cool. You can definitely tell he does everything the right way. Always grinding in the playbook, having walkthroughs, calling us in. So it's been great, I'm excited to get things rolling.”

With their new head coach and retooled roster, expectations are rising by the day within the Bears' organization. The NFC North will be stacked again, and Chicago's overall schedule is very difficult. Non-divisional matchups with the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, and Pittsburgh Steelers loom. Therefore, Caleb Williams will have to avoid any kind of sophomore slump if this team wants to accomplish its lofty goals. So far, though, the vibes are high as the Ben Johnson era gets underway.