The Chicago Bears could be one of the 2025 season’s most intriguing squads as the regular season approaches. One insider recently suggested that rookie tight end Colston Loveland may play a pivotal role in the team’s offensive attack.

Loveland’s athleticism and connection with Bears quarterback Caleb Williams may help him experience an impactful rookie campaign.

“The Bears selected Loveland 10th in this year's draft, so he's not any kind of sleeper. But he took a while to get up to speed this offseason because he was recovering from an injury, and for that reason, some might have wondered if it'd take some time for him to work his way into the offense,” Graziano wrote.

“I don't think it will. Loveland is the guy whose name comes up every time I ask somebody about Bears camp. He's quarterback-friendly. He's big and fast. He's polished in his route running. He was healthy to start training camp, so he advanced quickly once August got going. And his connection with quarterback Caleb Williams is said to already be outstanding. The Bears have a lot of very good pass catchers, with DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet, and Luther Burden III. But as Williams continues his development under new coach Ben Johnson, he could lean on Loveland a lot — especially early.”

Across three seasons at Michigan, Loveland totaled 117 receptions, 11 touchdowns, and 1,466 receiving yards. While he played alongside Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy in college, it could be argued that Williams will be the most talented signal caller that Loveland has competed with.

Williams will enter his second season with lofty expectations, and Loveland’s presence could provide a needed safety valve.