It's a new era in Chicago! The Chicago Bears won their first home playoff game since 2010 in style, beating the Green Bay Packers 31-27. All of Chicago is excited after the win, including players from their other sports teams.

Chicago Cubs outfielder and 2025 All-Star Pete Crow-Armstrong was in attendance for the Bears' game. After the game, PCA went down to celebrate with the team. The outfielder had a short message for the fans, the slogan of the team they've adopted over the years.

Pete Crow-Armstrong was on the field postgame celebrating with Caleb Williams pic.twitter.com/jy0ZTBL0al — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) January 11, 2026 Expand Tweet

Like the Cubs, the Bears found themselves in the playoffs this season. Their first game was against the Packers, their most hated rival and tormentor over the last few years. Things seemed dire at first, as Green Bay capitalized on Chicago's over-eagerness and catapulted themselves to a 21-3 lead after the first two quarters.

True to their form this season, though, the Bears never backed down. They cleaned up their act in the second half, grinding out stops on defense and making clutch plays on offense. The defense never fully broke, allowing just six points after the break and making clutch stops down the stretch.

On offense, the Bears started clicking on that side of the ball. Coach Ben Johnson dialed down on the aggression, and Caleb Williams made some ridiculous throws for his receivers. Tight end Colston Loveland's postseason debut couldn't have gone any better, recording over 100 yards in his first ever playoff game. It wasn't always smooth, but the Bears did the right things at the right times to get the win.

With that win, the Bears advance to the Divisional Round for the first time since 2010. Chicago will wait the results of the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles in order to see who'll they face in the next round of the postseason.