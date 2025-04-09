The Chicago Bears are ready to make some noise during the 2025 NFL season. Chicago has already made a few splashes this offseason, starting by hiring Ben Johnson as their next head coach. The Bears also rebuilt their offensive line a pair of trades and some smart free agency signings. Now the table is set for the Bears take the NFC North by storm in 2025.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport made a bold claim about Caleb Williams on Wednesday. Rapoport claimed that Williams needs to be ‘miserable' if he wants to be a great NFL quarterback.

“Caleb Williams said all the right things, I think he has and will continue to do so,” Rapoport said on Wednesday via Good Morning Football. “He wants Ben Johnson to challenge him, he wants his offensive coaching staff to challenge him. It's going to be really hard. I know he's ready, I know he thinks he's ready, but I don't know if he truly understands what it's going to be like.”

Rapoport admitted that Williams was good in 2024. He had a few bad habits, and made some rookie mistakes, but was a solid starting quarterback.

Williams threw for 3,541 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions as a rookie. He had a solid supporting cast around him, though Chicago has a dysfunctional coaching staff.

Can Bears QB Caleb Williams go from good to great during the 2025 NFL season?

That said, Rapoport believes there's a huge difference between being good and being great.

“But to be great, to be one of the actual greats… it is going to be really miserable,” Rapoport continued. “Ben Johnson has been incredibly successful in Detroit. Is he the most pleasant person to be around during the season? I don't think he is, I think it's going to be hard. I don't even know right now if Caleb Williams understands that like, on a Monday night in November it is going to suck. If you want to be great, it has to suck.”

Rapoport warned that Williams needs to be ready for misery if he wants to become the next great NFL quarterback.

“Yeah it's all smiles now, he's going out there and he's looking cool. A lot of positivity,” Rapoport concluded. “[But] to get where they need to go, he has to embrace being absolutely and utterly miserable.”

Ultimately, we cannot know what impact Johnson will have on Williams until the 2025 NFL season kicks off this fall.

Hopefully the Bears can take a huge leap forward thanks to their first-year head coach.