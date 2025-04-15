The Chicago Bears have already had an exciting offseason, and the 2025 NFL Draft is still over a week away. Chicago has made huge improvements over the past few months. The Bears hired former Lions OC Ben Johnson as their next head coach. They also rebuilt the interior of their offensive line through a series of trades and free agency signings. Now they are set to get a whole lot better in the draft.

Former Bears linebacker Lance Briggs believes that Chicago should invest in the running back position in the draft. Briggs paired the Bears with a running back ahead of the draft, and it is not Ashton Jeanty.

“With D’Andre Swift being a player in space, a space-type of back, speedy, spot back, Cam Skattebo, is a guy who runs really well in between tackles, catches out of the backfield extremely well, he’ll move the chains,” Briggs said via CHGO on Tuesday. “To me, he’s an every-down type of back. Great balance, great vision, I don’t think there’s anything he can’t do.”

Skattebo is one of the more intriguing running back prospects in this year's draft. He does almost everything you want from an NFL running back at a good level. Skattebo does not have breakaway speed or incredible twitchiness, but his powerful frame helps him routinely break tackles.

Skattebo admitted in January that he models his game after NFL running backs like Christian McCaffrey, Le'Veon Bell, and Mark Ingram.

Should the Bears consider drafting RB Cam Skattebo?

Lance Briggs makes a compelling argument for the Bears to draft a back like Cam Skattebo.

Chicago has two second-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, coming in at 39th and 41st overall. This puts them in range to select almost any running back not named Ashton Jeanty or Omarion Hampton in this draft class.

Skattebo may not be a three-down running back like Briggs suggests, but he is the perfect complement to D'Andre Swift.

It is reasonable to assume that Ben Johnson may want to recreate the thunder and lightning backfield combination he became accustomed to in Detroit. After all, the Lions added RB Jamaal Williams to pair with Swift while Johnson was in Detroit.

Swift is a dynamic running back who is an above average pass catcher and who can make plays in space. However, he lacks the vision and strength to run between the tackles for an entire game.

The Bears would be wise to add another running back in the 2025 NFL Draft. Skattebo would be a great option, but he is far from the only choice in this year's stacked running back class.