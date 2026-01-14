While they have been beefing for days, Green Bay Packers fan Lil Wayne is willing to end his beef with Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

The rapper took to X, formerly Twitter, to try to make amends with Williams after calling him out after his favorite NFL team's playoff collapse in the Wild Card Round.

“Ay Caleb don’t mind me bruh I’m just a cheesehead 4life & u just a killa & ya kilt us bad each time & 4 dat u get da praise gesture from me! [praise hands emoji] I luh da game & it’d b impossible 2make dat statement without acknowledging & admiring yo game king!

“U a beast,” Lil Wayne continued, before concluding, “but ya still a bear. [cheese emoji]”

Bears QB Caleb Williams responds to Lil Wayne's efforts to squash beef

Williams responded to the rapper's post less than an hour after it went up. It sounds like he was willing to squash the beef. “Weez it's all love,” Williams said. “[Bear Down] tho.”

The beef between Lil Wayne and Williams started right after the Bears eliminated the Packers from the playoffs. The rapper took to X to roast the quarterback.

“We just loss a playoff game to a n***a w purple nails we fkn suk bear azz! Bare a**!!!” he wrote following the game. “We don't deserve to be in the playoffs. Straight like that.”

The post went viral, garnering over 19 million views since it was posted. Williams responded, quote-posting Lil Wayne's post with a snowflake emoji and an iceman emoji and write the hashtag #DABEARS.

It did not end there. Williams then posted a montage of the Wild Card Game's highlights. The cherry on top? Williams used Lil Wayne's song “Mr. Carter,” which also features Jay-Z, for the video.

The Bears will now host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. If they win, they are one step closer to representing the NFC in the Super Bowl.

The game between the Bears and Packers went down to the wire. While the Bears were down 21-6 heading into the fourth quarter, they roared back, winning 31-27. Williams threw for 361 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.