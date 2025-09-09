The Chicago Bears are once again at the center of attention as Ben Johnson’s late-game decision in the matchup against the Vikings backfired. Meanwhile, Peyton Manning used his ManningCast platform to break down the controversial call. As a result, his sharp analysis immediately put the Bears-Ben Johnson partnership under the spotlight. Overall, the Vikings-Bears clash was intense, but Chicago’s failure to manage the final two minutes turned into the biggest storyline.

During the broadcast, Manning joked about stepping in to help. “I just don’t know if I have time to be the Bears’ analytics guy and do this show,” he said. The remark summed up the frustration of Chicago fans who saw a winnable game slip away. The defense forced a three-and-out. Even so, the Bears’ mismanagement of the clock left them with little chance to mount a comeback.

Manning also explained exactly what the Bears should have done after cutting the deficit to 27-24 with just over two minutes left. Specifically, he emphasized that Chicago needed to protect the two-minute warning at all costs. In his view, kicking the ball out of bounds would have been smarter than risking a returnable kickoff.

Furthermore, he pointed out that the field position difference would have been minimal compared to the value of preserving clock stoppages. However, Johnson’s decision gave the Vikings a chance to burn the two-minute warning and drain valuable time.

On top of that, Manning predicted what would happen the moment the Bears lined up for the kickoff. He revealed that Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell had already prepared his team for these late-game situations. As expected, Minnesota returned the kick, burning crucial seconds and putting Johnson’s strategy under fire. Notably, Manning didn’t hold back, repeatedly saying the Bears should have kicked the ball out of bounds.

In the end, this loss raises serious questions about Johnson’s in-game decision-making. Moving forward, if he wants to restore faith in the Bears’ direction, learning from Peyton Manning’s situational awareness might be the first step.