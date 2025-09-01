Ben Johnson is here to change the Chicago Bears' culture. Long considered one of the most downtrodden franchises in the NFL, the Johnson hiring is expected to bring forth a new air around the team. The hope is that the former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator brings some of his magic from Mo-Town to the Windy City.

Already, Johnson is hard at work rebuilding the Bears' offense. They've had the pieces to form a potent attack, but never had a cohesive system to bring out the best from their stars. Now, though, Johnson is installing a system that uses his players' strengths to their full potential. General manager Ryan Poles likens the head coach to one of the greatest offensive minds in NFL history: Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

“It’s almost like one day is Rome (Odunze’s) day, and you realize that day that maybe DJ (Moore) didn’t get a touch,” Poles told the Chicago Tribune. “And then all of a sudden DJ’s getting touches (the next day), and it has this really unique way to keep all of these offensive weapons engaged and active. It brings me back — and I don’t compare them, it’s just the great one that I’ve been with, which was Andy (Reid) — he had the ability to do that as well. That creates excitement, that keeps everyone alive and a part of the identity of what you’re trying to do. It’s kind of using scheme to amplify the talent that we have, which would make it very different than what Detroit’s doing.”

Article Continues Below

Prior to taking on the role of the Bears' general manager, Poles was a part of the Chiefs organization for around 13 years. During that time, Reid joined the team in 2013. The Chiefs saw rapid progress under Reid, with his creative offense being the catalyst for their turnaround. It makes sense that Poles will use the legendary head coach as a frame of reference for Johnson's abilities.

With options like Rome Odunze, DJ Moore, and rookie Colston Loveland surrounding quarterback Caleb Williams, the pieces are there for a Bears turnaround this season. Can Johnson find the right formula to unlock Chicago's potential, the same way that Reid did for the Chiefs?