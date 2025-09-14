The Chicago Bears cannot catch a break in their matchup with the Detroit Lions. After losing cornerback Jaylon Johnson earlier in the game, Chicago also appears to be without linebacker T.J. Edwards with a leg injury.

Edwards was questionable all week after missing the Bears' season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. He left the game in the second half after re-aggravating his hamstring. The team confirmed on social media that he is doubtful to return.

Johnson also missed Week 1, but was not on the Week 2 injury report. The star cornerback practiced in full all week, but re-aggravated his groin injury early and was ruled out shortly thereafter.

With the Bears entering the game without nickelback Kyler Gordon, Johnson and Edwards' departures leave their defense severely shorthanded.

Although injuries do not help, the Bears' defense was already struggling to contain the Lions' resurgent offense. Detroit was stuck in the mud in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, but came out with a vengeance in Week 2.

Even with Ben Johnson now on the opposite sideline, the Lions looked like their old selves, reaching double figures in all four quarters to surpass 50 points. Detroit scored seven touchdowns in the game to secure a 52-21 victory and improve to 1-1 on the year.

The Bears generated more momentum in the second half, but overall struggled to move the ball against a familiar defense. In their first head-to-head matchup, Dan Campbell certainly got the better of his prodege.

Campbell's first-year defensive coordinator, Kelvin Sheppard, also flexed his muscles in his first game against his former coworker. Sheppard no-sold the matchup throughout the week and let his defense back up his mindset.