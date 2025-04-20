In his first year with the Chicago Bears, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is ready to transform his new team's defense. One of the players he is most excited about working with is standout nickelback Kyler Gordon.

With Gordon being one of the most talented players on the team, Allen wants to maximize his impact and use him in expanded roles in 2025. Allen all but guaranteed Gordon would play multiple positions, teasing potential snaps at cornerback and safety.

“Does he go outside and compete at outside corner?” Allen said. “Does he compete some at safety? I've told him that he needs to be learning both of those spots. We'll figure out where that second position is where he can go compete. Hopefully, we can find some more playing time for him.”

The Bears' defense struggled as a whole in 2024, but Gordon arguably had the best season of his three-year career. He racked up 75 total tackles in 15 games, both career highs. He failed to record an interception for the first time but scooped up three fumbles and forced another.

In his third season, Gordon quickly turned himself into one of the premier nickelbacks in the league. The standout defensive back allowed just 409 receiving yards and one touchdown on the year, firmly establishing himself as the Bears' top coverage defender. His impact, however, failed to elevate the unit as a whole. Chicago allowed 7.9 yards per pass to opposing quarterbacks on the year, the third-worst in the league.

Dennis Allen looking to rebuild career with Bears defense

In his first job since being fired as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, Allen is looking to get back to his roots as a defensive coordinator. Working under first-year head coach Ben Johnson, the 52-year-old is tasked with turning a dysfunctional Bears defense around in 2025.

While Chicago's defense was not horrible in 2024, its entire season was marred by the botched Hail Mary against the Washington Commanders in Week 8. From that point on, the Bears embarked on a brutal 10-game losing streak. They ceded 24.7 points per game in that span.

Most of the focus of the Bears' offseason is on Johnson's impact on the offense, but Allen and the defense are primed for a significant improvement. After hiring Allen, Chicago added veterans Grady Jarrett, Dayo Odeyingbo and Kevin Byard III to its defense, setting the table for a big step up in 2025.