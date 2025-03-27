The Chicago Bears are projected to select Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to ESPN’s latest mock draft by Matt Miller. The selection is being described as a “best-case scenario” for both Jeanty and the Bears, who continue to reshape their offense around quarterback Caleb Williams.

Jeanty, a 21-year-old junior listed at 5-foot-9 and 215 pounds, is widely regarded as one of the most dynamic offensive weapons in this year’s draft class. Known for his elite contact balance, explosiveness, and ability to create yardage after contact, Jeanty emerged as one of the top running backs in the country over the past two seasons.

Miller compared Jeanty’s potential impact to that of Jahmyr Gibbs in Ben Johnson’s offense with the Detroit Lions, noting that Jeanty could thrive in a similar system now that Johnson is the head coach in Chicago. Jeanty's ability to contribute in both the run and pass game makes him an ideal fit for a modern, versatile offensive scheme.

ESPN mock draft projects Ashton Jeanty to Bears as key piece in offensive rebuild

During the 2024 season at Boise State, Jeanty led the FBS in all-purpose yards with 2,750. He rushed for 2,601 yards on 374 carries, averaging seven yards per attempt and scoring 29 touchdowns. His longest run went for 77 yards, underscoring his breakaway speed and big-play potential.

Jeanty also displayed receiving prowess in 2023 when Boise State operated a more pass-heavy offense. That season, he recorded 569 receiving yards on 43 receptions with five touchdowns, including a 75-yard catch-and-run. Although his receiving numbers dipped in 2024 due to a shift toward a run-heavy approach, he still managed 138 yards on 23 catches with one touchdown, reinforcing his ability to contribute in multiple ways.

If the Bears do select Jeanty as projected, he would likely form a formidable backfield duo with D’Andre Swift, who signed with the team during the 2024 offseason. The addition of Jeanty would further bolster an offense that has undergone significant upgrades in the trenches this offseason, including the acquisitions of guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, along with center Drew Dalman.

These additions are aimed at supporting Williams, who will enter his second season in the NFL after being selected No. 1 overall in 2024. The Bears have made it a priority to surround their young quarterback with playmakers and protection, and Jeanty would represent another step in that direction.

While it remains to be seen how the NFL Draft will unfold, ESPN’s projection signals the high regard teams have for Jeanty’s skill set. Should the Chicago Bears ultimately land him in April, it could mark a pivotal move in their continued efforts to build a balanced, high-powered offense.