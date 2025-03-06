The Chicago Bears are looking to build on their offseason momentum after trading for guard Joe Thuney on Wednesday morning. Following the move, the team is reportedly looking at recently released tight end Durham Smythe, who briefly played with Ben Johnson in 2018.

The Bears are rumored to be “targeting” Smythe in free agency, Jeremy Fowler confirmed after a report from The Chicago Tribune's Dan Wiederer. Smythe was released by the Miami Dolphins in February after eight seasons with the franchise. Smythe entered the league in 2018, the same year as Johnson's one-year stint as Miami's wide receivers coach.

Primarily known as a blocking tight end, Smythe has never been a high-volume pass-catcher but regressed in 2024, posting just nine receptions for 53 receiving yards. As he was phased out of the offensive game plan, he lost his four-year streak of at least 100 receiving yards.

Smythe will likely fill the void left behind by 40-year-old Marcedes Lewis, who served as the Bears' blocking tight end in 2024. Lewis appeared in all 17 games but caught just one pass from rookie Caleb Williams for two yards.

Should he sign with the Bears, Smythe will likely immediately assume the backup role behind Cole Kmet. Chicago has just two tight ends on its roster behind Kmet, neither of whom caught a pass in 2024. The team released veteran Gerald Everett late in February, roughly one month after Johnson's official hiring as head coach.

Bears continue building entering 2025 free agency

In Johnson's first offseason as head coach, the Bears are preparing for an action-packed free agency period. Chicago will enter free agency with roughly $50 million in cap space, per Over The Cap.

Before free agency can even begin, the Bears are already attacking one of its biggest weaknesses. Chicago followed up its trade for Joe Thuney by acquiring guard Jonah Jackson from the Los Angeles Rams for a late draft pick. The offensive line was a big liability in 2024, a deficiency that significantly contributed to Williams' subpar rookie season.

Acquiring Thuney and Jackson dipped into some of that room, but Chicago has been creating space since Johnson's hiring. In addition to Everett, the Bears have also released DeMarcus Walker and Royce Freeman ahead of free agency. As of March 6, they currently have the 14th-most cap space in the league.

By addressing their offensive line needs ahead of free agency, the Bears are allowing themselves to focus more on improving their pass rush, wide receivers and linebackers in free agency. Chicago is preparing to lose veterans Keenan Allen and Jack Sanborn once the window opens.