The Chicago Bears have made it a goal of theirs to support their quarterback of the future, Caleb Williams, this offseason by addressing several needs on offense. The offensive line, in particular, looks to be one of the best in the league after the front office swung several moves to revamp the position. However, one move that may not be in the cards is a reunion with veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen.

The Bears picked up Allen in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers last offseason, and he ended up catching 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns. He took a backseat to other weapons in the offense at times, though, with D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze getting bigger roles than him as the season went on. Allen has been linked to a reunion with the Chargers in free agency, and fans were quick to note that the Bears gave away his No. 13 jersey to wide receiver Maurice Alexander.

“Those Bears listed the 2025 roster and tucked into the massive wealth of information there is a notable little detail—wide receiver Maurice Alexander has been assigned the No. 13. That No. 13, of course, last belonged to Allen, who donned the same number during his lengthy Chargers tenure,” Chris Roling wrote for Los Angeles Chargers on SI.

Bears, Keenan Allen seem set to head in different directions

With Moore and Odunze establishing themselves the Bears one-two punch at wide receiver, and other weapons like tight end Cole Kmet and running back D'Andre Swift lurking, the need for Allen isn't where it once was. A third wideout to work behind Moore and Odunze would be nice, but that could be a spot that the team targets in the 2025 NFL draft, rather than re-signing Allen.

Allen has been hinting at a return to Los Angeles recently, and while this jersey number issue could be cleared up quite easily, all signs are pointing to him leaving Chicago after just one season. Anything could happen, as Allen is free to sign with any team, but it seems as if the ship has sailed when it comes to him potentially rejoining the Bears this offseason.