The Chicago Bears are in midst of another important offseason after last year was another disappointment. The Bears got the quarterback that they so desperately needed as they selected Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in last year's draft. Now, the Bears have the head coach that they've been wanting as well. Former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is the new leader in Chicago, and in the 2025 NFL Draft, he could bring in another fierce offensive weapon: Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

Ashton Jeanty was a Heisman finalist last season, and he put together one of the most impressive seasons that we have ever seen from a college RB. Will he still be around at pick #10, though?

“The Bears love Ashton Jeanty, according to scouts around the league who've observed the team's activity this offseason,” ESPN's Courtney Cronin said. “So the Boise State running back could be the pick at No. 10 … if he's still around. Chicago has two second-round picks, so it could be aggressive and package them to trade back into the end of Round 1 if a desired pass rusher falls. That rusher could be a defensive tackle or an edge rusher, with the team viewing defensive tackle as a more pressing need.”

There are other positions of need for the Bears as well, and like Cronin said, a trade is certainly a possibility as the Bears are in a position where they need to make sure that they have a strong first round. If Jeanty isn't available at 10, Chicago might look to strengthen the offensive line.

“Yes, Chicago flipped the interior of the offensive line via trades and free agency, but don't rule out the Bears addressing the O-line at No. 10,” ESPN's Matt Miller said. “Incumbent starting left tackle Braxton Jones is expected to be limited at the start of training camp while recovering from ankle surgery, and it doesn't seem likely that Kiran Amegadjie will be without legitimate competition at that spot. Using the No. 10 pick on a left tackle fits what general manager Ryan Poles discussed at the league meeting about ‘short-term [versus] long-term thinking.' Chicago might not need a rookie left tackle to start in 2025, but bringing in competition for now and later is a scenario the Bears are weighing.”

Bears head coach Ben Johnson hasn't been a head coach before, so it will be exciting to see how he approaches his first NFL Draft. There is already a different vibe around this team with him leading the way, and fans in Chicago are eager to see the team hit a home run in the draft.