The Chicago Bears have already made a ton of good moves this offseason. Chicago added Ben Johnson as their next head coach, grabbing the best coach on the market over the past few hiring cycles. They also rebuilt their offensive line with a pair of important trades ahead of NFL free agency. Now the Bears are linked with a defensive lineman in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum published an interesting 2025 NFL mock draft on Tuesday via ESPN. In his mock, Tannenbaum pretends to be each NFL GM when making his picks.

Tannenbaum's mock draft saw the Bears benefit from Mason Graham sliding down to the bottom of the top 10. Chicago swiped him up with the 10th overall pick.

“Graham is still on the board, and the Bears would love to have a dominant pass-rushing defensive tackle — even after signing Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo,” Tannenbaum wrote.

He noted that the Bears could be tempted by Tyler Warren or Josh Simmons at this pick. However, he believe the Bears would be happy to add a player like Graham to their defensive line.

“Graham has excellent physical traits and plays with great technique,” Tannenbaum concluded. “His wrestling background is very apparent when you watch him play; he has great balance and leverage, which helped him produce 3.5 sacks and 26 pressures last year in Ann Arbor.”

This scenario is not necessarily as far-fetched as it might seem. Graham's draft stock took a hit after he had a disappointing performance at the NFL Combine.

He could easily be available when Chicago picks at 10th overall.

Bears named as one team that could make 180 turnaround during 2025 NFL season

Chicago could be ready to take a big step forward during the 2025 NFL season.

The Bears were one of a few teams who NFL.com's Judy Battista believes will improve their standing this fall.

“The reset for 2025 has been dramatic, headlined by the hiring of Ben Johnson as head coach and turbocharged during free agency, with the overhaul of the interior of Chicago's offensive line (Williams was sacked 68 times last season),” Battista writes. “The Bears also signed defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and rising edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo to play opposite Montez Sweat.”

Chicago is already arguably much better than they were on paper during the 2024 season. The Bears will get even better during the 2025 NFL Draft thanks to their four picks in the top 100 selections.

The Bears could be competing for the NFC North crown this fall if they make some smart selections in the draft next month.