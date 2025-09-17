Over the weekend, Chicago Bears TE T.J. Edwards sustained a hamstring injury in the Bears' 52-21 loss to the Detroit Lions. As a result, he had to be taken out of the game.

Therefore, he is likely not to take the field this upcoming Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, per Jeremy Fowler and Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

Edwards joined other Bears players who did not practice on Wednesday. The others who DNP were Jaylon Johnson (groin), Grady Jarrett (knee), Kyler Gordon (hamstring), and Jaylon Jones (hamstring).

Additionally, other Bears players battling injuries were limited in their practice time. Those included D'Andre Swift (quad), Kiran Amegadjie (elbow), D'Marco Jackson (hamstring), Jahdae Walker (ankle).

It was against the Lions that Johnson had to leave the game. Afterward, Head Coach Ben Johnson said both players had reaggravated their injuries.

Meanwhile, Chicago is off to an abysmal 0-2 start to the year. Their 31-point loss to Detroit feels, for many, like a case of history repeating itself.

Despite this being Johnson's first tenure as head coach, there were hopes for a new beginning.

In 2024, Edwards finished the season with 129 tackles. The previous season, he finished with 155 tackles.

He joined Chicago in 2023 after playing four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. In April, Edwards signed a two-year $20 million contract extension.

The poor place the Bears' offensive line are in

Despite the hope surrounding Caleb Williams and the bolstering of the offensive line, it is clear that there is still much more work to be done.

That is particularly true with the overall offensive production as a whole. In addition to the growing number of injuries, there is also a perceived lack of a real offensive strategy coming from Johnson.

Against the Lions, Williams was left to fend for himself due to the woeful inconsistency on the part of the O line.