The Chicago Bears are looking to bounce back after their devastating loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8. With the NFL trade deadline approaching, the franchise could opt to make some serious changes.

New head coach Ben Johnson is still building his offense in Chicago. There have been some highs and lows, but bottom-line, the Bears are far from a complete team.

Which is why wide receiver DJ Moore has now found himself in trade rumors. Without a clear role in Johnson's offense, Moore was deemed an unexpected trade target by Bill Barnwell of ESPN.

“If there's a prominent player who could unexpectedly make sense as a potential trade candidate at the deadline for me, it's Moore,” Barnwell wrote. “The 28-year-old is starting a four-year, $110 million extension next year, but he hasn't found a consistent role in Ben Johnson's offense; he is averaging a career-low 47.3 receiving yards per game.”

“I get the sense that Johnson's preferred option would be to work with 12 personnel when tight ends Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland are healthy or work Luther Burden III into the mix alongside Olamide Zaccheaus and Rome Odunze in three-WR sets,” he continued. “A trade during the offseason would make more sense, but I wouldn't be shocked if Moore became the odd man out in Chicago.”

In his first seven games under Johnson, Moore has caught 26 passes for 331 yards and a touchdown. He has yet to break 100 yards receiving in a game this season, although his 73 against the Ravens marked his new high.

Compare that to Rome Odunze though, who has 31 receptions for 473 yards and five touchdowns and it's clear to see where both receivers stand. Veteran Olamide Zaccheaus has carved out a key role in Johnson's offense. And while rookies Colston Loveland and Luther Burden haven't fully arrived, they're expected to be crucial offensive pieces moving forward.

As Johnson builds his offense around Williams, the idea is to surround him with as much talent as possible. But if the Bears get a strong offer on Moore, they may decide to move on as their offense continues to get figured out.