The Chicago Bears are rounding into form under head coach Ben Johnson. Chicago is on a four-game winning streak headed into a Week 8 matchup against Baltimore. Thankfully, the Bears should have their starting running back available for Sunday's big game.

Bears RB D'Andre Swift is expected to play on Sunday against the Ravens, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Swift is listed as questionable on the injury report with a groin injury. He picked up that injury against the Commanders in Week 6.

The veteran running back was also questionable before Week 7 with the same injury. But that did not stop him from putting up 19 carries for 124 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Saints.

Swift has thrived in 2025 in Johnson's run-focused offense. He has 89 carries for 419 yards and three touchdowns through just seven games. That has Swift on pace to surpass last season's production.

Bears fans should expect Swift to have a big role on Sunday with multiple offensive players out due to injury.

Bears without multiple key players against Ravens in Week 8

It is good to see the Bears thriving despite suffering so many injuries. But they'll have to keep it up against the Ravens.

Article Continues Below

The Bears will be missing multiple offensive starters on Sunday.

Chicago will be without left tackle Braxton Jones, tight end Cole Kmet, and running back Roschon Johnson on Sunday. All three players were ruled out on the injury report.

Now the Bears will put their rookie class to the test. First-round pick Colston Loveland should start in Kmet's place, and UDFA Theo Benedet will fill in for Jones at left tackle.

Meanwhile, Swift and rookie running back Kyle Monangai will hold down the backfield in Johnson's absence.

Bears fans should keep a close eye on how Benedet plays at left tackle. Chicago placed Braxton Jones on injured reserve on Saturday, guaranteeing he'll miss at least the next four weeks. That puts pressure on Benedet to succeed right away during a crucial part of Chicago's schedule.

Chicago will put themselves in good position if they can beat a reeling Baltimore squad in Week 8.

Bears at Ravens kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.