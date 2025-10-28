The Chicago Bears are trying to clean up penalty problems, and they’ve already made a move to bolster the defense. But here are two last-minute trades the Bears must make before the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline.

Sitting at 4-3 in a tough division, the Bears still have a chance to make noise. But they have some flaws that a couple of well-timed trades could cover.

However, they may have to be bold. Let’s take a look at what directions head coach Ben Johnson's team should go.

Bears should trade for CB Riq Woolen

Like many NFL teams, the Bears could use help in the secondary. And there’s a cornerback in Seattle who could be had if the price is right, according to Pro Football Focus.

“After displaying tremendous promise over his first three seasons, Woolen has not reached that excellence in 2025,” Bradley Locker wrote. “Through five weeks, Woolen has compiled a 41.1 PFF coverage grade — the seventh-lowest among qualified cornerbacks — along with 14.1 yards per catch. What’s only made matters worse is Woolen’s 23.8% missed tackle rate.

“The Seahawks look poised to make the playoffs, but the team could still deal a player like Woolen — especially with depth at the position in Shaquill Griffin, Josh Jobe, and Derion Kendrick. Woolen’s background and fundamental athleticism would attract numerous teams, even though he’s a 2026 free agent.”

Woolen is obviously not a lock-solid defender. But he has shown that ability in the past. And nobody is giving away cornerbacks who are playing well. And the fact that the Seahawks are shopping him means he could come at a discount. He’s widely considered a strong trade candidate, according to ESPN.

“Multiple league execs have Woolen earmarked as a strong trade candidate leading into the deadline,” Jeremy Fowler wrote. “They've been wanting to move him for a while,” one executive said. “He doesn't fit what [head coach Mike Macdonald] wants to do.” Woolen would be best served going to a team that can use his man-coverage traits. One potential hurdle to a deal: Seattle's other starting corner, Devon Witherspoon, has had a difficult time staying healthy this season.”

Still, the physical attributes are there.

“A fourth-year pro with a 6-foot-4 frame and elite speed, Woolen has 11 interceptions and 30 pass breakups in his career,” Matt Bowen wrote. “Inconsistent tackling and lapses in eye discipline have prevented him from reaching his ceiling, but Woolen has the physical traits to help a defense majoring in man coverage.”

The Bears need to do something to get better on the back end. The offense isn’t consistent enough to win games by scoring a bunch of points. The defense has to get better if the team wants to reach the playoffs.

And that’s a reason they should consider …

Bears need to trade for Jets edge Jermaine Johnson

It’s not a given that the Jets will deal Johnson, but the Bears need to sniff around and see what they can find.

“The Jets are not desperate to trade Johnson; good edge rushers are hard to find, and his $13.4 million salary for 2026 (a fifth-year option) is reasonable,” Fowler wrote. “But my sense after asking around is that New York would be more willing to part with Johnson than Will McDonald IV if it made any move at the position. Macdonald is in the third year of his rookie deal, whereas Johnson is in his fourth. And Johnson has garnered a bit of interest thus far.”

Bowen wrote that Johnson has the tools to win in the pass-rush game.

“When healthy, he has the strength and the lower-body quickness to attack the pocket,” Bowen wrote. “Johnson had his best numbers in 2023 (pre-Achilles injury), when he totaled 7.5 sacks and 16 pressures.”

The edge rusher position is such a key component for aspiring playoff teams. Those who have a strength there can not only reach the postseason, but also succeed when they get there. That’s why the Bears need to make a move like this.

There are a lot of things to like about the Bears in Johnson’s first season as head coach. They should strive to go as far as possible. And that will require help from the outside.

They must set a winning tone for young quarterback Caleb Williams. He struggled in his rookie season and has been up and down this year. But if the wins fall into place, and they reach the playoffs in year two, all will be well in Chicagoland.