The Chicago Bears are addressing some defensive concerns in the run-up to the NFL draft. Earlier this week, Chicago agreed to a $40 million extension with defensive back Kyler Gordon, making him the league’s highest-paid slot corner. Now the Bears have turned their attention to a veteran linebacker.

The team reached an agreement with T.J. Edwards, re-signing the seven-year defender on a two-year, $20 million extension, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on X. The deal includes $16.6 million fully guaranteed.

Edwards began his career with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He spent four seasons with Philly before signing with the Bears as a free agent on a three-year, $19.5 million contract in 2023.

The Bears’ big offseason continues with defensive boost

Edwards didn’t miss a game in his first two seasons with Chicago. Last year, he led the team with 12 tackles for a loss and was second in total tackles (129) and solo tackles (79). He also had four sacks, three passes defended, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and an interception.

Edwards was entering the final year of his deal with the Bears and his new contract will keep him in Chicago through his age-30 season in 2026.

The Bears have made several moves this offseason to position themselves as contenders in 2025. The team landed former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as its new head coach. He’ll oversee second-year quarterback Caleb Williams in what is shaping up to be a strong offense.

The team will continue building through the draft later this month. Some insiders believe the Bears will target running back Ashton Jeanty in the draft. However, if he’s already off the board when Chicago is on the clock with the 10th overall selection, the team could pivot to a Day Two running back, making use of one of their two second-round picks. North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton and Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson are both considered solid options early in the second round.