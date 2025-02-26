Ben Johnson knows he must build around Caleb Williams for the future of the Chicago Bears. The incoming head coach can go with younger options for the 2024 first round pick. But he's making a push for veteran center help.

Johnson delivered the Williams reason behind seeking a non-rookie center, during his appearance with Pardon My Take.

“I would say it's less about me and more about the quarterback. To help him out the most here going forward, I do think we need to have a strong presence at center,” Johnson shared.

The rookie head coach elaborated further on his center vision, plus the type of center he wants.

“Smart player who can set the table from a run game and pass protection perspective,” Johnson said.

Who Ben Johnson can seek for Bears for Caleb Williams

Center isn't considered the deepest pool of talent ahead of free agency. However, Johnson and the Bears have veteran options to choose from who can bring what the coach wants.

Coleman Shelton sounds like the odd man out. The Bears' '24 center is heading to free agency. Johnson's words point to a reset in the middle of the offensive line. So if not Shelton, who's left and worth pursuing if you're the Bears and Johnson?

One notable name already envisions hoping to stay with his current suitor: Drew Dalman. Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot shared via the Atlanta Journal Constitution that he plans to meet with the free agent center. Fontenot adds Dalman wants to stay with the Falcons. Although, Bears general manager Ryan Poles can potentially flash a blockbuster deal to bring Dalman over.

Evan Brown is another veteran option out in the '25 market. Brown played on a one-year deal for $2.3 million with the Arizona Cardinals. Johnson can take a liking to Brown's pass protecting. Brown surrendered two sacks on 644 pass blocking attempts, per Pro Football Focus. The 28-year-old also didn't allow a sack in his final 13 games.

Johnson and Chicago, though, can even work a trade for past NFC North performer and a man who shares Detroit Lions ties with the Bears HC: Jonah Jackson. The one-time 2021 Pro Bowler requested a trade from the Los Angeles Rams Wednesday. Johnson has a guard background but has slid to center before. Johnson and Jackson were in the Motor City from 2022 to 2023.