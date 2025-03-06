After a season defined by bold decisions and a vision for long-term success, the Chicago Bears are approaching a critical juncture. By securing veteran offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney through strategic trades, the team has not only addressed a long-standing weakness but also created new opportunities to strengthen the roster elsewhere. Now armed with the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Bears have a prime chance to fill other crucial gaps and shape the team’s future. The upcoming draft will be a defining moment, setting the tone for the franchise’s direction. With heightened expectations and a clear mandate to build a competitive roster, Chicago’s front office must carefully evaluate their options, ensuring that their selections complement their recent acquisitions and lay the groundwork for sustained success.

An Offseason of Opportunity

As the 2025 offseason unfolds, the Bears are primed for a crucial stretch in their rebuilding process under new head coach Ben Johnson. General manager Ryan Poles has ample flexibility to make significant roster moves, with roughly $80 million in projected salary cap space. Key decisions loom regarding impending free agents at critical positions, making this a pivotal period for reshaping the team’s core. Additionally, with a top-10 draft pick and four selections in the top 75, Chicago has the draft capital needed to reinforce key areas—particularly in the trenches. With a busy spring ahead, the Bears are looking to capitalize on their recent progress and position themselves for a return to playoff contention.

Here we'll try to identify the Chicago Bears' best options with the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after 2 OL trades.

How the Bears' OL Trades Reshape Their Draft Strategy

When the Chicago Bears brought in new head coach Ben Johnson, one of the most pressing concerns was fixing the offensive line. Johnson’s tenure as the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator was defined by dominant O-line play—something the Bears have lacked for years.

Rather than waiting for the 2025 NFL Draft to address what was arguably their biggest weakness, the Bears took an aggressive approach in the trade market. They acquired former Pro Bowl guard Jonah Jackson from the Rams in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick and landed All-Pro guard Joe Thuney from the Chiefs for a 2026 fourth-round selection. These moves immediately solidify Chicago’s interior offensive line, ensuring that two high-level veterans will be protecting the team’s quarterback from day one.

With Jackson and Thuney locked in as the starting guard duo, the Bears’ draft priorities shift. While they still need a tackle to pair with 2023 first-rounder Darnell Wright and a long-term answer at center, the urgency to draft an offensive lineman early has diminished. This opens the door for Chicago to use its No. 10 pick on a game-changing skill position player—potentially Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

Why Ashton Jeanty Could Be the Pick at No. 10

For fans of explosive, do-it-all running backs, the idea of Chicago selecting Ashton Jeanty in the first round is no longer just a dream—it’s a real possibility. While running back isn’t the most glaring need for the Bears, general manager Ryan Poles is reportedly giving serious thought to drafting Jeanty in the top 10.

Jeanty’s talent level justifies such consideration. The Boise State standout put together a historic 2024 season, rushing for an eye-popping 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. His dominant performance was the most prolific rushing campaign since Barry Sanders' legendary 2,628-yard, 37-touchdown season in 1988.

Selecting a running back in the top 10 is rare in today’s pass-heavy NFL, but Jeanty is the kind of generational talent who warrants an exception. His ability to change games with both his speed and power makes him an ideal weapon alongside quarterback Caleb Williams. With the Bears’ offensive line now dramatically improved through free agency and trades, adding Jeanty to the backfield could give Chicago one of the league’s most dangerous offensive units.

Final Thoughts: Will the Bears Seize This Opportunity?

With the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears have a chance to make a statement about their future. Their aggressive moves to bolster the offensive line have reshaped their draft priorities, giving them the flexibility to target an elite playmaker rather than simply filling a glaring need. While there are several intriguing directions they could take—including addressing the defensive line or adding another weapon for Caleb Williams—Ashton Jeanty presents a unique opportunity to inject game-breaking talent into the offense. Pairing Jeanty with Williams could transform Chicago’s attack into one of the most electrifying units in the league, finally giving the franchise the firepower to compete at the highest level. Now, it’s up to Ryan Poles and the front office to make the right call and solidify the Bears' path to sustained success.