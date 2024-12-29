The Cincinnati Bengals kept their playoff hopes alive in Week 17, earning a 30-24 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos. However, it came with a cost as running back Chase Brown went down with a concerning injury.

The running back has now been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, via Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. However, Brown is trying to play through his injury in Week 18. Whether or not he actually does will depend on how his ankle responds throughout the week.

Brown suffered his injury while trying to slide after a long run late in Week 17. While he was able to score, Brown opted to run the clock and put his team in a better position to win. It was a move that resonated with teammates, via Schultz. But while he was able to leave under his own power, the running back's day was done from there.

Both Brown and the Bengals will be optimistic heading into Week 18. It is a must-win game as Cincinnati chases a playoff spot. But the team will be closely monitoring his ankle throughout the week. For as much as Brown wants to play, they won't have him on the field if he isn't close to ready. That determination will be made once practices for the week commence.

If Brown can't go, it'll be a major blow to the Bengals' offense. He has been impressive in his jump up RB1, gaining 990 yards and seven touchdowns on 229 rushing attempts. Brown ranks 14th in the league in rushing yards and tied for 18th in rushing touchdowns. While Joe Burrow and the passing attack gets all the buzz, Chase Brown is a key piece of what Cincinnati does on offense.

Khalil Herbert will be expected to step up should Brown not suit up. However, the Bengals are hoping it doesn't come to that when they take on the Steelers.