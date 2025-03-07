The Cincinnati Bengals have been very active so far this offseason, re-signing some of their players while releasing others to save cap space. They recently agreed to a one-year contract with tight end Tanner Hudson, a reliable depth piece for the team, per NFL reporter Ari Meirov.

Hudson has appeared in 23 games over the past two seasons with one start and has 58 receptions for 506 yards and two touchdowns. With the Bengals still trying to sign Mike Gesicki to a long-term contract, Hudson has shown that he could be a nice option for the team.

The Bengals have made it a priority to save cap space this offseason, as they've recently cut a few of their players. Guard Alex Cappa was released after spending three years with the team, and they cleared an extra $8 million in cap space with the move. They also released defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and saved almost $10 million in cap space.

Those moves led them to put the franchise tag on Tee Higgins for the second year in a row, and the goal is to be able to sign him to a long-term deal.

In the latest biggest news for the Bengals, they've allowed Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade. The defensive end finished the season with a league-leading 17.5 sacks and also had 46 tackles, 36 quarterback hits, six passes defended, and two forced fumbles.

There will be a number of teams looking to acquire Hendrickson, and the Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons are two who reportedly have monitored his situation. The Bengals losing Hendrickson will be big, and it will be interesting to see what they do to replace him.

The next step for the team is to give JaMarr Chase an extension, and after the year he had last season, there's no doubt that he will paid like one of the best receivers in the league.